Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

PTVE opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

