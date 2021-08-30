Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $221.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,328,414 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

