Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FOX has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

