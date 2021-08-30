Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
About Globe International
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.