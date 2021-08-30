SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.98.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.