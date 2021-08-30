Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,006 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $130,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 240,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 187,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 884,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

