O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $1,382,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $284,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.10. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.