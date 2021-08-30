O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $242.81 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

