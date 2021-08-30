iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,483 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75.

