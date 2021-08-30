Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $25.59 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $103.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.78.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

