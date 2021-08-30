Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,392 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.07 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

