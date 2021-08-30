Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.07 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

