Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUWN opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. Sunwin Stevia International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.