O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $1,439,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,738,000 after buying an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

