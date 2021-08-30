Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Drops By 36.2%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.