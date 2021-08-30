Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Drops By 36.2%

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.