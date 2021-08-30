General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $199.72 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

