Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $100,000 in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

RAMMU stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.