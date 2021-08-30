Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after acquiring an additional 721,089 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.