Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 805,297 shares during the period.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

