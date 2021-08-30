Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT at $15.66

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PRMRF opened at $10.94 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

