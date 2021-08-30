McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

McKesson has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $21.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $201.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.23. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

