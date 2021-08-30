McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
McKesson has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $21.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Shares of MCK stock opened at $201.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.23. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.
In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
