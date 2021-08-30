Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.37. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $20.12 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $384.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

