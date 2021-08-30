Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

