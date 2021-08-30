Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 88.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $88.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4,405.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

