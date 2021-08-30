Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

