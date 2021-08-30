2,880 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,542,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

