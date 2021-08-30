Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:PLD opened at $131.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

