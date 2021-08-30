Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $289.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.51. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $292.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

