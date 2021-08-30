FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FF. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on FutureFuel from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FutureFuel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 83,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of FutureFuel worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

