Guggenheim Begins Coverage on European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

