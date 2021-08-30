Citigroup Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $3,584,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

