Lindblad Expeditions’ (LIND) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.