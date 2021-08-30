SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock worth $2,332,275 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.