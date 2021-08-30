Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $461.28 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $463.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.