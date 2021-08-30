Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.60. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.