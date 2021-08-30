Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

