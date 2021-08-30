First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

FMY opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

