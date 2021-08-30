Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.