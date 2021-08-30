Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in August

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the July 29th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKGBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $1.14 on Monday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

