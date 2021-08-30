Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

