Citigroup Begins Coverage on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EQT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.