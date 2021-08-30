TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.