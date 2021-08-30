CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

DOCRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.