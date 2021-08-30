Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Wesfarmers stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.