Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Wesfarmers stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

