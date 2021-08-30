BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP opened at $24.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

