Simmons Bank Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $94.37 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

