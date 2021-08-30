Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $19.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.23 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.