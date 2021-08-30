Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $19.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.23 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

