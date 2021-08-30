Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $16.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
GLNG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.34 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
