Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $16.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

GLNG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.34 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.