Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $57.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,415 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 33.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

