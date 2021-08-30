O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 391,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 14,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,738 shares of company stock worth $21,759,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $175.86 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $176.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.05. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

